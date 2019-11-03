CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total value of $1,214,332.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $555,733.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,895,615.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,198,276 shares of company stock valued at $431,896,335. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $6.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.96.

EL stock opened at $186.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.64. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $121.47 and a 1-year high of $207.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

