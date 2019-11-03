CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $6.18 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $2,241,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,443.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total transaction of $519,940.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,218.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,139 shares of company stock valued at $10,580,178 over the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.40.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $145.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.81 and its 200 day moving average is $149.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $164.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.34 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

