CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,157 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lifted its position in Cigna by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 6,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI stock opened at $179.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.47 and its 200-day moving average is $159.74. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.72. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer set a $254.00 price target on shares of Cigna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.14.

In other news, CEO David Cordani bought 32,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.