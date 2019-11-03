CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 1,825.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 212,503 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Macerich were worth $7,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Macerich by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1,253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period.

MAC opened at $28.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.67. Macerich Co has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $52.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Macerich had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Macerich’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Macerich’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAC. Bank of America lowered their price target on Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macerich from $30.00 to $26.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. TheStreet cut Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Macerich from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.19.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 284,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,899.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 39,424 shares of company stock worth $1,192,094. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

