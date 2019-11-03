CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 47,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro acquired 150 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $368.33 per share, for a total transaction of $55,249.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,435.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.66, for a total value of $109,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,558 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,396. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.21.

ORLY opened at $437.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $403.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.84. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $319.13 and a 1 year high of $446.78.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

