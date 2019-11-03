CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 25,424 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 448,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,424 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $52,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 164,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 86,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $127.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $399.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $127.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.02.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,746 shares of company stock worth $10,684,810. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

