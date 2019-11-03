Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,930,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the September 15th total of 36,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.2% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 72,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 233,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 22,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $52.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

