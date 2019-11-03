Citigroup Cuts PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $55.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PTCT. Cowen reiterated a hold rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.50.

PTCT stock opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.96. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.88.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 183.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,122,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 725,997 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 37.5% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,089,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,037,000 after acquiring an additional 570,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 344.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 407,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,619,000 after buying an additional 394,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $16,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

