Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on C shares. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of C traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,682,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,137,547. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $162.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

