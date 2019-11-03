Citigroup Upgrades StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Citigroup currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on StoneCo from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,138,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $45.62.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.52 million for the quarter. StoneCo had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 27.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 210.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 109.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 253.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

