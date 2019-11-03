Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC raised shares of Clean Harbors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Clean Harbors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.71.

NYSE:CLH traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.89. 579,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,631. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $85.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.99 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $150,210.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $872,398.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,094.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,442 shares of company stock worth $3,170,839. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

