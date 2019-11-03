Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,640 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 25.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

In other Raytheon news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $856,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,747.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,750 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTN opened at $216.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $144.27 and a 12-month high of $216.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

