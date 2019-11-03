Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 420 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 169.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 36.5% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Shares of DEO opened at $163.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $136.00 and a 1-year high of $176.22.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

