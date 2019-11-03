Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up 2.0% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 48.8% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 44,546 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 463.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,070,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,915,000 after buying an additional 880,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 77.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 89.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 9.5% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 876,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,317,000 after buying an additional 76,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $269.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. CLSA upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

