Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 1,665 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 449.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 233,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,199,000 after buying an additional 191,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $206.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura raised their target price on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.54.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,511,385.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,973.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catelan Leanne acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL opened at $190.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.33 and a 200-day moving average of $194.12. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.77 and a 52 week high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

