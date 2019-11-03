Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 52,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $2,259,426.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,252.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $73,083.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,748.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,895 shares of company stock valued at $6,759,799. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JCI opened at $43.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $44.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.