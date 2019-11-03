Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after buying an additional 10,485,046 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,357,000 after buying an additional 814,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,119,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,486,000 after buying an additional 652,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,655,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,814,000 after buying an additional 91,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,466,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,070,000 after buying an additional 50,584 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BND opened at $84.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.05. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.46 and a 1-year high of $85.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

