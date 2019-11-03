CloakCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14,010.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $14,010.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003602 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000929 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00062209 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,358,664 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Mercatox, YoBit, Binance, Bitbns, Livecoin, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

