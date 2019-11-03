Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given a $138.00 Price Target at Barclays

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) has been assigned a $138.00 price target by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 6.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of CLX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.04. 1,134,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.55. Clorox has a twelve month low of $143.58 and a twelve month high of $167.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $520,321.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,796.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.87, for a total value of $526,558.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,184,312. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.7% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Clorox by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Clorox by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

