Cloud Nine Education Group (CNSX:CNI) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Cloud Nine Education Group (CNSX:CNI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

Cloud Nine Education Group Company Profile

Cloud Nine Education Group Ltd. focuses on the licensing and sale of its proprietary digitally based English as a second language (ESL) curriculum in Canada and internationally. The company offers Cloud Nine ESL Program for technical schools, universities, high schools, and ESL providers; and a practical International English Language Testing System (IELTS) Test Preparation program that helps teachers to prepare students to write the IELTS exam.

