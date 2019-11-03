Coats Group (LON:COA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Coats Group (LON:COA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 82 ($1.07) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COA. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 87.50 ($1.14).

Get Coats Group alerts:

LON:COA opened at GBX 72 ($0.94) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.98. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. Coats Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.20 ($1.20).

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.