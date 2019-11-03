Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $273.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $290.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.64. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $166.67 and a 1-year high of $413.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COKE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

