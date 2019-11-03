Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ABN Amro upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Shares of CCEP stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.85. 1,008,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,960. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.73.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,911,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,558,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,749,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

