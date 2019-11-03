Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average is $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,389,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,325,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

