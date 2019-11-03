Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,800 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 260,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KOF traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.14. 256,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.51.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KOF shares. Bank of America raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

