Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group (LON:CDM) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDM. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Codemasters Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Codemasters Group alerts:

Shares of LON:CDM opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.97) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $318.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 217.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 220.79. Codemasters Group has a one year low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a one year high of GBX 256 ($3.35).

About Codemasters Group

Codemasters Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, publishes, markets, and distributes racing video games in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is headquartered in Southam, the United Kingdom. Codemasters Group Holdings Plc is a subsidiary of Reliance Big Entertainment (Singapore) Pte Limited.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Codemasters Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codemasters Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.