Coeur Mining (CDE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Coeur Mining to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Coeur Mining to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

CDE opened at $5.64 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -564.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37.

CDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Noble Financial set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $54,202.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.