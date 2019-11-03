Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Raised to C$113.00 at CIBC

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$98.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$105.00.

Shares of CCA opened at C$114.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.75. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$61.68 and a twelve month high of C$117.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$108.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$100.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.70.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.21, for a total transaction of C$166,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 650 shares in the company, valued at C$67,736.50. Also, Senior Officer Luc Noiseux sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.05, for a total transaction of C$27,573.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,621 shares of company stock worth $380,640.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

