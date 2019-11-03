Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $846.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Colfax updated its FY19 guidance to $1.90-2.00 EPS.

NYSE CFX traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,115,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,958. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85. Colfax has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Colfax from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Colfax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.98.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

