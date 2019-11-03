Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,423 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,552,290,000 after buying an additional 7,792,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after buying an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,356,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,594,171,000 after buying an additional 1,759,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,866,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,319,753,000 after buying an additional 1,009,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 9.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,688,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,269,965,000 after buying an additional 4,446,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 518,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,254. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

