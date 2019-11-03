Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Increased by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 45.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,688 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,208,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $248,109,000 after purchasing an additional 423,687 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 48,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.52.

In other news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,254 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.72. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $203.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

