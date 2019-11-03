Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,676 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.04 and a 1-year high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.