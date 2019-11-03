Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $21,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.31.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $112.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.87. The company has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

In other news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,086,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $2,201,745.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,130.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and have sold 433,452 shares worth $49,912,925. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.