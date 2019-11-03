Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 68.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,867 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $17,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,354,000 after acquiring an additional 154,910 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,196,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,089,000 after acquiring an additional 131,170 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 10,023,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,640,000 after acquiring an additional 810,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,485,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $908,326,000 after acquiring an additional 126,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,660,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $694,394,000 after acquiring an additional 403,302 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $134.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.72. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $94.53 and a 12 month high of $141.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.78. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Lauer sold 9,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.77, for a total transaction of $1,355,120.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,173.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Drucker sold 62,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $8,431,163.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 533,516 shares in the company, valued at $71,608,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,737 shares of company stock worth $44,517,690. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays set a $147.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James set a $149.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

