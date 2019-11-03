Comerica Bank Sells 190 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,335,159 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,510,444,000 after purchasing an additional 269,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,994,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,879,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,095 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,246,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $686,060,000 after acquiring an additional 602,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,448,755 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $576,376,000 after acquiring an additional 749,531 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,411,179 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $391,082,000 after acquiring an additional 237,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $71.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price target on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.