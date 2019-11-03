Comerica Bank Sells 3,053 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 216 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cascend Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.29.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $189.92 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $138.65 and a 52-week high of $211.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.38 and a 200-day moving average of $189.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 39.54%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

