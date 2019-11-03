Comerica Bank Sells 7,330 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $158.80 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $123.80 and a 1 year high of $160.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.68 and its 200-day moving average is $154.57.

