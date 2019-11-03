Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $127,631.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $195,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,749 shares of company stock worth $1,830,679. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

