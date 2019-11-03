Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,654 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 736.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,001 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,560,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,068,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,019,000 after purchasing an additional 585,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 138.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,517,000 after purchasing an additional 513,529 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 42.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,405,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 419,371 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.38. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.97 and a twelve month high of $58.49.

