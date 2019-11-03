Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $19.71 Million Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $19,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 77.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 514,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,166,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $195.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.42. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $134.75 and a 52-week high of $195.06.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

