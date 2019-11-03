Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $21,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN opened at $118.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.07. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 66.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.97.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.