Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 16,761 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,761 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.8% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 17.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN stock opened at $188.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.32 and its 200-day moving average is $187.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $132.63 and a 52 week high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Argus upped their target price on Accenture to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

In other news, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total transaction of $429,272.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,090.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Rowland sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.78, for a total value of $437,527.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,434.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,627 shares of company stock worth $7,726,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.