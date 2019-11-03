Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,018 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $18,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $179.73 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $143.87 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns purchased 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,550.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 39,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen set a $202.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.66.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

