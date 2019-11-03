Comparing PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) and MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY)

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) and PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR and PEUGEOT SA/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR 1 1 0 0 1.50 PEUGEOT SA/ADR 1 0 2 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR and PEUGEOT SA/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR $32.37 billion 0.17 $571.28 million $0.52 8.63 PEUGEOT SA/ADR $87.43 billion 0.27 $3.34 billion $3.55 7.34

PEUGEOT SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR. PEUGEOT SA/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR and PEUGEOT SA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR 1.79% 5.85% 2.59% PEUGEOT SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. PEUGEOT SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PEUGEOT SA/ADR pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of PEUGEOT SA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PEUGEOT SA/ADR beats MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

About PEUGEOT SA/ADR

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance. The Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive Segment engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot and Citroen brands. The Opel Vauxhall Automotive segment engages in covering the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Opel and Vauxhall brands. The Automotive Equipment segment comprises of interior systems, automotive seating, automotive exteriors and emissions control technologies. The Finance segment provides retail and wholesale financing to Peugeot and Citroen customers and dealers. Peugeot was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.