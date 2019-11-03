Compass Financial Group Inc. Purchases 10,515 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 11.5% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,188.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,703,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174,376 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 152.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,449,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,413 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,098.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 930,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,707,000 after purchasing an additional 852,875 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $20,560,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,236,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,055,000 after purchasing an additional 549,576 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPSB stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $30.91.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.