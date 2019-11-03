Concentrum Wealth Management Acquires 957 Shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR)

Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (NYSEARCA:AADR) by 19.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 274,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AADR stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF has a 12 month low of $38.15 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF Profile

WCM/BNY Mellon Focused Growth ADR ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation above international benchmarks, such as the MSCI EAFE Index and the BNY Mellon Classic ADR Index. The Fund provides large-capital growth portfolio for the non-United States universe.

