Concentrum Wealth Management Has $3.40 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Concentrum Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 705,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,045,000 after buying an additional 406,317 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,087.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 189,296 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 427,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,043,000 after buying an additional 122,185 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,483,000 after buying an additional 91,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 141,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after buying an additional 84,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $110.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.76. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $110.78.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.