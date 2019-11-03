Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) Earns Buy Rating from Williams Capital

Williams Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Williams Capital currently has a $100.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Concho Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.96.

Shares of Concho Resources stock traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $69.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,152. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.74. Concho Resources has a 52 week low of $61.37 and a 52 week high of $145.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.89%.

In related news, CFO Brenda R. Schroer bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.67 per share, for a total transaction of $104,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,994.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Helms bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,206.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,084,349. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 48.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 40.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,102 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Concho Resources during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 15.2% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

