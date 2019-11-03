Conning Inc. Has $212,000 Stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Masco by 1.4% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Masco by 18.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Masco by 94.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Masco by 111.6% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Masco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.03 and a 52-week high of $46.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,267.58% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 21.60%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $3,494,136.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 318,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,016,314.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $510,081.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

