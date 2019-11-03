Conning Inc. Has $297,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $2,292,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 321.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $252,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura set a $43.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

SYF stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.